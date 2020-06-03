A Letter To The Editor Written By Adam Block

After five Meet the Candidates nights I learned one thing: while three of candidates state they are “for change” I am the only one to stand up publicly and state what everyone knows; after 12 weeks of school closure the current online teaching program is inadequate. The 5,300 kids in Port deserve to see their teachers every day, not twice a week. The other candidates say they support “change” but when pressed by moderators all deny anything needs changing. The other candidates have more Board experience, but the Board has plenty of experience…so much it has created an insular groupthink that yielded the 9-minutes/day policy in a time when Port kids deserve so much more from their school. The Board does not need more experience, it needs a new vision for this new decade and fresh ideas.

Port Washington, let’s build a better Board of Education. I am the only actual teacher running, I taught a class today. I am the only COVID-19 expert, the only one who has drafted surveys professionally and statistically analyzes them in Excel (for free no more consultants) and the only one who has drafted multi-billion dollar budgets for Congress. And anyone following the campaign or who has met me knows, if something is wrong, I will stand by my principles and fight (loudly) for my kids and for yours. Vote for the budget and Vote for Adam.

-Adam E. Block, PhD

Candidate for Board of Education