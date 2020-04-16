A Letter To District 6 Residents

Dear TONH District 6 Residents,

Despite the difficult and challenging situation we all find ourselves in, I want to assure you that the Supervisor and I, the other members of the Town Board, and all of the town’s employees are still here for you. While some of our offices may be physically closed we are still open virtually, thanks to technology and our dedicated IT specialists. You can still reach us by phone and email, and the town’s 311 service is well-staffed with helpful and responsive operators.

Like so many of you, the Town has been following the social distancing guidelines and learning to do more of our work remotely. For example, on March 30 we conducted our first ever “virtual” Town Board meeting, which even allowed concerned residents to submit questions in advance and listen to the proceedings online in real-time. Additionally, both the Town Clerk’s office and the Receiver of Taxes have made tremendous advances in performing many of their important functions by phone or internet, reducing the number of face-to-face interactions between their staff and the public. Project Independence also continues to provide outstanding and vital services to our aging residents.

Please know that you are not alone in this, and that all of us at the Town of North Hempstead are here to help. We are reachable by phone, email, or 311. Together we will get through this.

Stay home. Stay healthy. Reach out for help if you need it.

Sincerely,

Mariann Dalimonte

District 6 councilwoman