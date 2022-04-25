A Letter On The Upcoming School Budget Vote

Dear Port Washington Community,

Our vision for the Port Washington School District encompasses a vibrant, diverse and inclusive community that believes in the potential of every learner. We expect that all of our graduates will become knowledgeable and responsible individuals who will thrive in, and contribute to, their world. We aspire to give every student the opportunity to pursue and explore their natural curiosities and be challenged and supported with varied experiences that lead them to become fulfilled, lifelong learners.

The Board of Education has adopted the proposed 2022-2023 school budget in the amount of $174,834,928. This amount is a 4.52% increase over the current year’s budget. The proposed tax levy increase is 2.58%, which is below the tax cap limit.

The approved budget maintains our schools’ existing academic, extracurricular, support, performing arts and athletic programs. The proposed budget reflects the district’s vision, mission and portrait of a graduate by educating the whole child and providing a well-rounded, equitable educational experience for all.

This year’s ballot includes a proposition establishing a capital reserve fund for a facilities improvement program. This reserve fund serves as a savings account with no additional burden to the taxpayer. The ballot also includes the annual Board of Education Trustee election.

We encourage you to attend the public budget hearing on May 3 at Schreiber High School beginning at 7:30 p.m., at which you will have the opportunity to ask questions. The Board and Administration value your input. Please exercise your right to vote on May 17. For more information on our budget, please visit www.portnet.org.

-Submitted by the Port Washington School District