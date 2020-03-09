A. Kenneth Svendsen passed away on Feb. 26, at the age of 88. He and his wife Evelyn were happily married for 69 years, with homes in North Massapequa, Port Washington and Huntington. Ken was a successful restaurateur, having managed and then owned the Village Bath Club in Manhasset and the Roslyn Country Club for almost 40 years.
He served as president of the Long Island Restaurant and Caterers Association, and was also active in Sons of Norway. Ken is survived by his wife: daughters Karen, Pam, and Debbie, and their husbands Paul, Dewey, and Bill; four grandchildren; and two great granddaughters. He will be remembered for his love of music, travel, and gardening, his strong work ethic and his sense of humor.
