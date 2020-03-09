A. Kenneth Svendsen

Meet the Editor

Caroline Ryan is the editor of Port Washington News. A graduate of LIU Post, Caroline was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Pioneer, during her junior and senior year. In 2018, Caroline also served as the director for the Summer Honors Institute for Investigative Reporting at LIU Post.

Caroline has been with Anton Media Group since May 2019 and thoroughly enjoys covering community news and reporting on the unique aspects of her coverage areas. She is also the beauty editor for Long Island Weekly and special sections.