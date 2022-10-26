A Celebration: Paintings and Poetry Readings

Friends of Cedarmere, In the Mill House-William Cullen Bryant Birthday Celebration, Poetry Reading, and Art Exhibit/Sale

Stroll by the water and over the grounds, listen to poetry, then view and purchase paintings, for a cause.

Join us first in the main house and later walk down to Bryant’s Gothic Revival Mill. This unique opportunity honors William Cullen Bryant’s legacy.

In the 1800’s, William Cullen Bryant (born Nov. 3, 1794) America’s first poet, long-time newspaper editor, civic leader, and opponent of slavery, graciously opened his doors to family, friends, writers, artists, thinkers, and visionaries.

On Nov. 6, the celebration begins at 3:00 p.m., in the main house. Meet the Friends of Cedarmere’s 2022 Poet in Residence, Christina M. Rau, Professor of English, Nassau Community College. She will read selected works and introduce three poets from her well-honed writing workshop held on site.

Immediately following the poetry reading, between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., you are invited to walk down to the Mill and view the artworks created during the three-day “plein air” (painting outdoors) contest and meet the artists. 10 unframed images by 10 artists will be displayed. Joan Harrison, Professor Emeritus of Art, LIU Post, judged this competition. Prizes will be awarded. 70 percent of the profits contributed go towards the Working Waterwheel Restoration Project.

Rain or shine, the Friends of Cedarmere, appreciate your patronage: via cash, check or pay-pal. The beautiful art may be taken to your home Nov. 6, at 6:00 p.m.

No charge to park, enter the grounds or attend the events. The Friends of Cedarmere is a volunteer, and non-profit organization, dedicated to preserving the legacy of William Cullen Bryant and his beloved estate.

Location Information: 225 Bryant Ave., Roslyn Harbor, NY 11576

https://www.friendsofcedarmere.org

Phone: leave message for a reply in two days: 516-544 3944.

— Submitted by Friends of Cedarmere