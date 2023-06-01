7th Annual Pups And Peeps Loop The Trails 2023

The Pups and Peeps Loop the Trails Dog Walk is taking place June 4 at Sands Point Preserve. This walk will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the walk will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Event participants will not be charged for parking at the Preserve.

“The purpose of the walk is to bring pets and people together for a fun time while bringing awareness to the support, education and community assistance AFSP offers in addressing suicide prevention and mental health issues,” said Bobbi Fishbein, a volunteer with AFSP.

The Pups and Peeps Loop the Trails Dog Walk began in 2017 in loving memory of Port Washington resident Flavio Barbosa, and has grown into a community event raising awareness and funds for mental health education and suicide prevention efforts. The 7th annual Pups and Peeps event will again be held at the beautiful Sands Point Preserve with new activities planned and ways to get engaged.

There is no fee to register for the dog walk, and no minimum fundraising requirement, but a $20 donation will secure a Pups and Peeps bandana for any pup. Donations of $100 or more receive the 2023 official Pups and Peeps Tee Shirt. In addition, there are other great incentives for individuals who raise even more funds.

For more information, please contact Wendi Barbosa at (347)913-2178 or Longislandny@afsp.org.

Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. Visit https://supporting.afsp.org/ for more information.

—Submitted by AFSP Long Island Chapter