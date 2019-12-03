44th Annual Port Washington Turkey Trot

The 44 annual Port Washington Thanksgiving Day five-mile run is in the record books. There were a record number of participants (3,089) and finishers (2,596), along with recorded winds of up to 45 mph, never before witnessed in our area on Thanksgiving. While the wind was whipping, the sun was shining, temperatures were in the 40’s and all runners, walkers and more than 100 volunteers were smiling at 8:30 a.m. as the gun sounded to start the 5-mile run.

Because of the mild temperatures, town residents were out in droves to cheer on their friends and family along the 5-mile route. The top male overall finisher was Brian Wersan of Holbrook, age 27 finishing at 27:01. Port residents Aaron Siff-Scherr, age 20 and Andrew Adelhardt, age 21 came in second and third at 27:08 and 27:46, respectively. The top female overall finishers were Leonara Petrina of Medford in first at 29:15, Amanda Ashe of Glen Cove in second at 31:33 and Esther Lok of Woodbury in third at 32:01.

Local residents finishing first in their age categories were Stevyn Sombrotto, 11 (35:04), Ashley Carillo, 12 (39:14), Kevin Taylor, 15 (29:22), Ally Carillo, 14 (39:14), Oliver Melara, 16 (27:52), Lucy Hurt, 19 (34:06), Jordan Hurt, 20 (28:14), Bianca Luparello, 24 (32:25), Marco Bertolotti, 27 (29:21), Allison Rosenberg, 29 (35:34), Christine Gottimer of Manhasset, 30 (35:37), Dan Wallace, 35 (32:47), Laura Alonso, 48, (37:46), Ann Marie Fitzpatrick, 53 (37:47), Kathleen Donovan, 63 (42:27), Mark Heller, 65 (39:46), Genie Segall, 66 (53:30), Neil Robinson of Manhasset, 72 (55:32), Lynn Kelly, 71 (1:14:16), Mary Lu Dempsey-Palafox, 76 (1:15:45), Leo Ullman, 80 (1:08:02) and Evelyn Monaco, 80 (1:24:52).

Special mention goes to Vera Allen, 90, our senior competitor and Bobby Anastasia, who has participated in all 44 Port Washington Thanksgiving Day runs and who came in third in his age group at 44:01. Many locals finished in the top three in their age categories. Some ran personal bests; others ran in their first race and still others successfully finished their first 5 mile race. All should be applauded. For complete race results go to www.FLRRT.com.

The Community Chest offers its congratulations and gratitude to all 3,089 participants. This year is the 44th running of the Port Washington Thanksgiving Day 5-mile run, which is co-presented by The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead, with proceeds going to the Community Chest. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Community Chest, a 501c3 charitable organization whose mission is to provide support and services the People of Port and to provide below-market rent to charities, helping them fulfill their missions.

“The entire board of the Community Chest would like to thank the Peter & Jeri Dejana Family Foundation and all our sponsors, runners and volunteers. Together they make helping our neighbors possible,” board president, Drew Hershkowitz said. He also notes that this year the Community Chest received more than 250 additional donations totaling another $10,000, from participants and their friends and family as part of the Community Chest’s “Be A Charity Hero” campaign, to make this year’s event the most financially successful ever. Shelly Persaud, Community Chest Office associate spoke gratefully about all the volunteers, “We have help from the Schreiber High School Key Club, Boy Scout Troop 7 and over 100 other community members. We couldn’t possibly run this event without all the community help.” Coordination and logistics from the Port Washington Police and Fire Medics, the Sands Point and Nassau County Police Departments, Nassau County Department of Public Works, the Town of North Hempstead’s Parks and Highway Departments, along with cooperation from the Villages of Manorhaven, Sands Point, Baxter Estates and Port Washington North make the Run possible.

The behind the scene efforts of the Race Technical Director, David Katz, founder of Finish Line Road Race Technicians, make the event run seamlessly. Katz, along with his amazing team, make sure that every technical detail is covered. It shows in the comments of the participants, many of whom say that is the best run race they do all year. S

“I look forward to this event every year when I come home [for Thanksgiving] and you always do a great job with it,” Second place finisher Aaron Siff-Scherr said.

The Community Chest and the town appreciate the patience of any and all residents of Port Washington who are inconvenienced on Thanksgiving morning. Questions about the race should be addressed to the Community Chest of Port Washington at 516-767-2121 or jmeerharnick@portchest.org.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Community Chest