Obituary: Cosmo Joseph Vetrone

A Legacy of Family, Golf and Beautiful Smiles

Cosmo Joseph Vetrone, husband of Karen O’Brien Vetrone, father to Lee Anne, Robert, Judd (Nobuyo) and Holly Gober (CJ) and beloved grandfather to Sam, Jake, Anabel, Ella, Josephine, Cal, Molly, Ludo and Issa, passed away at the age of 92 on December 8, 2022 in

Port Washington, NY. He was a beloved dentist in Port Washington for over 50 years – that’s a lot of smiles! He loved his golf game and was forever working on his swing. He served his country during the Korean War as a Navigator in the Strategic Air Command. He adored his family, community and Frank Sinatra. He lived a long, full and blessed life and will be

greatly missed.

Read the full obituary at: www.fairchildsons.com

Donations may be made in memory of Cosmo J. Vetrone to: The INN- Interfaith Nutrition Network www.the-inn.org/donatefunds

or via mail to: The INN, 211 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, NY 11550