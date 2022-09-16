25th/Silver Anniversary PYA Golf Outing Oct. 10

On Monday, Oct.10, 2022 (Columbus Day), Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA) will hold its 25th annual Marty Rybecky Memorial Golf Classic. This silver anniversary edition will once again take place at the Village Club of Sands Point onMiddle Neck Road in Port Washington. Continuing the tradition, Finn MacCool’s and Connie O’Reilly will again be the primary sponsor of the event.

The event is PYA’s largest fundraiser of the fall, and all are ensured an enjoyable time, and a good, fun day of golf. Entrants will be treated to a full continental breakfast, a barbecue lunch with beverages on the course, as well as a full sit-down dinner at Finn MacCool’s afterwards. In addition to a round of golf, there will be a chipping contest, a “Beat the Pro” challenge, Hole-In-One, and Longest Drive competitions. There are raffle and auction prizes which include golf equipment, consumer electronics, and rounds of golf at fine, private, local courses.

Further information on the golf outing is available at Arena Sports Store at 52 Main St., Port Washington, or by calling the outing chairman Nick DeMeo at 516-944-6573, or PYA Executive Director Brandon Kurz at 516-944-PYA1 (7921). You can also go online at www.pyasports.org/golfclassic where you can register your foursome and pay by credit card. Additional sponsorships and tee signs are still available.

PYA, established in 1963, is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote the sportsmanship and character development in children through participation in its sports programs. PYA is the only Better Business Bureau-Accredited sports-related charitable organization in Port Washington.

—Submitted by the PYA