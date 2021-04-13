Kenneth DiDonna, a sixth-grade science teacher at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington, has been selected by the New York Islanders as its EverFi Future Goals Teacher of the Month for March 2021.

Recognized for his effective learning strategies, DiDonna leverages STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in hockey through Future Goals, an online program that helps students understand real-world applications of science and math principles.

“For the past handful of years, I have been using Future Goals to introduce kinetic and potential energy to my students,” DiDonna said. “The puck being dropped is a simple, yet effective way to have the students make a real-world connection to how energy is transformed from one type to the other. I am also an Islanders fan, so it gives me an opportunity to let the students see what I enjoy outside of school, which helps foster relationships. I always enjoy the banter back and forth between the Islanders and Ranger fans when I introduce this topic each year.”

In addition to being an educator at the district’s middle school, he also serves as the assistant varsity soccer coach, as well as the head coach for Weber’s girls track and field team. He is also an annual attendee of the district’s Pride in Port Parade and Unity Day walk, an annual initiative that promotes kindness and bullying prevention.

“Whether it’s in the classroom or on the field, Ken is an invaluable asset to our students and staff at Weber and the district as a whole,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of Port Washington Union Free School District said. “His ability to enhance his students’ learning experiences by placing them in virtual environments to energize their interests in STEM has been instrumental in his students’ successes as well as his own. We are thrilled to celebrate Ken for this extremely well-deserved distinction.”

DiDonna’s full interview with the Islanders can be viewed here: www.nhl.com/islanders/news/islanders-teacher-of-the-month-kenneth-didonna/c-322623334.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District