Town Officials Thank Dejana Foundation For Funding COVID-19 Testing Site

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, councilmember Mariann Dalimonte and the town board recently thanked the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation for their generous donation in funding a COVID-19 testing site at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center.

Dalimonte along with Town Clerk Wayne Wink presented a proclamation of recognition to Peter Dejana, president of the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation to thank them for a $1 million grant to sponsor the free COVID-19 testing site.

“One of the best ways we can assist North Hempstead residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is by ensuring they have access to nearby testing facilities,” Bosworth said. “We are extremely appreciative of Northwell and the Dejana Foundation for partnering together to offer this free service to our residents.”

“We are proud and grateful to have neighbors such as the Dejana Foundation and Northwell in our backyard,” Dalimonte said. “This testing location served as a vital community resource and we are thankful to them for recognizing this need and helping our local residents.”

The free COVID-19 testing site has been operational since early January. The town made available its center, and Northwell Health provided the clinical guidance and staffing it required to accommodate as many residents as possible.

“Our foundation is here to help support the community’s needs, especially during this pandemic. I am pleased to know that this initiative has benefited thousands of people. Being able to offer residents a safe and reliable PCR testing facility was our goal, and we achieved it with Northwell at our side,” Peter Dejana said.

The Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation has been a generous donor to local and regional nonprofit organizations since 2012. The town recognized the Dejana Foundation for their commitment in supporting a diverse list of community-based groups, who in turn provide programs and services to a broad range of residents within the town.

Peter Dejana accepted the town’s proclamation and said, “Thank you for this honor. This is what we do, we help people. And, we all did this together.”

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead