Obituaries: Week Of Feb. 10

PORT WASHINGTON

Margaret Rose Bavetta, 102, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, at Sands Point Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Port Washington. Margaret was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of Nancy and Frank Ingegno. She raised her daughters as a widowed parent, having lost her husband, Vincent, in 1956. For many years, she was a parochial school teacher, then moved on to a position in the NYC Social Services Department. Margaret is survived by her loving, devoted daughters, Janet and Francine and by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by the McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home. Mass at the Church of St. Boniface Martyr in Sea Cliff.

William “Bill” James Coleman, 64, of Mechanicsville, VA went home to heaven on Jan. 22. He was born on July 7, 1956 to the late Robert E. Coleman, and his mother, Patricia (Sullivan) Coleman, whom he leaves behind to cherish his memory. He is survived by his wife, Denine D’Angelo, who he lovingly called his sweetheart, his stepchildren Fredrick (Kristina) D’Angelo, Marie D’Angelo, Gina (Alex) Navarro, Serena D’Angelo, and John D’Angelo and grandchildren Violet and Rosalie D’Angelo and Roman Navarro. He is also survived by his sisters Mary (Jeff) Boehner, Anne Rotkewicz and brothers Robert, John, and Michael (Karol Ann) Coleman and his nieces and nephews Kate and Michael Boehner, Brian, Daniel and Kevin Rotkewicz, and Michelle and Emmet Coleman, and his beloved chihuahua, Bella. Bill is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ed Rotkewicz. He also leaves behind many good friends who offered support through his illness and miss him dearly.

Known by many as “Billy”, he was born in Brooklyn and raised in Port Washington, where he worked at Louies, Ronnies Steakhouse, and Jack Brews, and many other local restaurants, and cultivated his talent for cooking for his friends and family. Bill became a master of the art of driving directions through his career in dispatching and transportation, first working for Cowbay and Delux Taxi, and then heading into a 20-year employment dispatching for Walsh Messenger Service in Garden City. In 2012, he relocated to Mechanicsville, VA, and worked for Groome Transportation as the transportation manager at the University of Richmond. Bill was well loved by the students there and took his responsibilities seriously–helping all who needed him with a genuine interest and smile. In 2014, Bill took on a second employment and met many new faces working security for RMC events.

Whatever Bill did, he did with great passion and determination. He was well-educated and could speak on a variety of subjects, including history, geography, religion, sports, politics, and music. Other favorite pastimes included College basketball and golf. He had a great love for listening to music. His number one has always been Jerry Garcia and he enjoyed introducing the younger generation to The Grateful Dead. Another passion was watching The Honeymooners with Jackie Gleason. How sweet it is.

Bill took flight above with God in his heart and ready to be the shining angel he was meant to be.

A service and celebration of life will be planned for a safer time in the future. Condolences can be left at Mechanicsville Chapel – Bennett Funeral Homes, www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

Amy P. Hyland, 59, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, after a valiant battle with cancer. Loving and adored wife of Brian Hyland; mother of Daniel and Jessica Hyland; daughter of Helene Schachter and the late Joseph Schachter; sister of Barbara (Robert) Wallner and Madeleine Schachter; sister-in-law of Maureen (Anthony) Scarnati; aunt of Emily (Kirkland) Lozada, Mark (Laura) Stagliano, Melanie and Linden Wallner, and Nicholas, Amanda and Stephanie Scarnati; great-aunt of Ethan and Ella Stagliano, Wesley, Damian and Gavin Lozada, and Myriaha and Claire Scarnati; beloved colleague for more than 20 years at The NPD Group in Port Washington. Funeral services were private. Her family requests that those wishing to honor Amy’s memory with a charitable contribution consider funding research into the treatment and cure of cancer by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.