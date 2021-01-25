Kindergarten Registration Is Now Open

Calling all incoming kindergarteners in Port Washington. The Port Washington Union Free School District (PWUFSD) is proud to announce it is hosting a contactless kindergarten registration through March 15, 2021, via an online platform and an email exchange of paperwork.

Each elementary school’s registration dates are as follows—John P. Sousa: Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 15; Guggenheim: Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 29; South Salem: Monday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 11; Manorhaven: Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, March 5 and John J. Daly: Monday, March 8 through Monday, March 15.

Parents will be required to download and complete the registration packet, located at www.portnet.org/Page/69. Directions will be provided on how to transmit the documentation to the Office of Central Registration. Please note, all immunization forms must be up to date and present at the time of registration. All updated, future examinations and immunizations can be returned to your child’s school on their first day. If your child does not have the required immunizations for school attendance, in compliance with the NYS Department of Health, you will have two weeks to comply or your child will be excluded from school.

Information regarding transportation, which is available for students residing more than a half mile from their school, will be forthcoming. For transportation to a private school, parents must register their child with the district and submit documentation prior to April 1, 2021 for the following September. Forms can be accessed at www.portnet.org/Page/31.

Contact the Office of Central Registration at 516-767-5470, or via email atcentralreg@portnet.org, to speak with a registration associate for clarification on the process. For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and ‘like’ their Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District