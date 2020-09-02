Manorhaven: Meet The Trustees Running For Election

Manorhaven Residents Party:

Priscilla von Roeschlaub is running for re-election for a fourth term as trustee. She graduated from C.W. Post College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.

After raising a family and enjoying a career as a junior high school English teacher, she obtained extensive experience in residential, commercial and industrial real estate. She has also managed several businesses, including one of her own. Von Roeschlaub spent a great deal of time over the years volunteering for St. Stephen’s Church and Diocesan charities. She has lived in Port Washington for nearly 60 years and has owned her home in Manorhaven for 40 years.

Joe Zimbardi is running for election as trustee. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Adelphi University.

Zimbardi has 20 years of expertise in the computer technology and networking industry and another 20 years of experience in senior management in sales and marketing for the healthcare/medical financing industry.

He is currently Sales Director of World Foundation for Medical Studies and is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Commercial Finance Association. He grew up in Port Washington and loves being back in his hometown and the lovely Village of Manorhaven.

Manorhaven Liberty Party:

Harry Farina was born and raised in Port Washington and has currently lived in Manorhaven for more than 14 years with his wife, and two children.

Farina’s family generated business has been servicing the residents of Port Washington, Roslyn, Great Neck and Manhasset for more than 40 years. Farina wants to make Manorhaven better by helping the residents. He is running for trustee to help control over crowding in apartments, elevate parking problems for residents. He hopes to stop the over development of the shore front and overloading the sewer system, which is overwhelmed by the increase in population in the village.

Walter Peters has lived in Manorhaven for more than 10 years where he and his family own a home. For many years, Peters was a teamster for Local 813, driving trucks for major corporations including Allied Sanitation and Cremosa Foods. Before this, he worked as a mason tender for Local 37 in Brooklyn. He was also an integral part in developing his cousin’s home improvement/contracting business. Peters studied macroeconomics and computer science while attending Queensborough Community College. In addition, he has had an interest in art and architecture since he was a child.

Peters’ interest to run for office originated while attending village hall zoning board meetings where he realized the zoning board was tougher on homeowners and more la on real estate developers.Peters has felt a deep connection to Manorhaven from the day he moved here and has always strived to maintain the family atmosphere that Maorhaven promotes. Peters’ believes that the government of Manorhaven should be focused on helping the residents of Manorhaven to attain the quality of life that they desire.