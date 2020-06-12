Town Releases Drive-In Movie Schedule For June

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced the upcoming drive-in movie schedule for June. The double header movie weekends will feature Grease, Sandlot and Jaws.

Saturday, June 13, – Grease – North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Sunday, June 14, – Grease – North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Saturday, June 20, – Sandlot – Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park

Sunday, June 21, – Sandlot – Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park

Saturday, June 27, – Jaws – North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Saturday, June 28, – Jaws – North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

While registration is free for these events, the town is encouraging attendees to bring nonperishable/canned foods to each showing as part of North Hempstead’s donation drive. Residents must register their cars in advance by visiting NorthHempsteadNY.gov/drive-in or by calling 311. With additional spaces, registration is open to residents even if they have registered and attended before.

There will be no food available for purchase at these events. However, residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Restroom facilities will be available.

For more information, call 516-869-6311.