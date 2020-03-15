Flower Hill Election

It appears that people who support the Flower Hill Party are happy with the status quo. As a resident of Flower Hill for the last 20 years I have had many interactions with the Village on separate occasions.

What I have discovered speaking to Kate Hirsch, who has served on the Village Board for the last 3 years, is that so many things could be improved with the residents best interests in mind. The most telling of what status quo has meant was spotlighted at the March 9 board of trustee meeting, where ex-Senator Jack Martins arrived representing St. Francis Hospital’s proposed expansion plans. This celebrity politician now turned representing attorney

was not even on the agenda, nor were the neighbors surrounding St. Francis made aware that he was presenting the proposed project. Ten plus homes at 150 percent of their appraised value with no contingencies have been offered without a word to residents? If the project is at the point of purchasing homes, why was there no notification?

Additionally, miraculously, and for reasons unknown to all, we also learned that a decision was made to disband our zoning/planning board despite vocal opposition by Kate Hirsch. How curious it is that there is now no zoning board to evaluate this proposal, and decisions will be left up to the Village Board. These back room discussion have been the status quo of our current village board, in a world of advanced technology yet we all sit in the dark while plans are made to change the character of our neighborhood. All Kate has done is turn over the rocks and exposed what actually is happening in the Village, and all we hear is defamation of her character. Kate is a litigation attorney backed by a running board of sound experienced individuals who will make positive changes to our village by keeping all informed, and evaluating each decision in a fiscally sound manner. I am endorsing Kate as a transparent candidate serving in the best interests of our village. Vote the Liberty Party on March 18 row B.

-Aren Tung