Town Approves Building Expansion

At a recent town of North Hempstead meeting, members of the town board approved an application made by Geismar LLC for a property located at 7 Harbor Park Dr. in Port Washington.

The company was given preliminary approval for economic incentive packages from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) in December 2019. The applicant went before the town for a site-plan review which was seeking to construct a 22,333-square-foot addition to its 76,890-square-foot, 6-acre distribution center in Port Washington. The application was approved in a vote of 7-0.

According to documents, the $6.7 million project is expected to result in the creation of six new full-time jobs within three years of the project’s completion and 73 total construction jobs. Paint Applicator Corp. of America (PACOA) was established in 1974 by the Geismar family. The company has grown from a small assembly line in the basement of Herb Geismar’s home, to its current size. It has more than 120 employees and distributes 15,000 products – paint, hardware, lumber, janitorial and building supplies to independent retail dealers throughout the New York Tri-State area. The additional space will now allow the company to consolidate their products, which are currently spread out at commercial warehouses in Suffolk County.

“I am pleased that the IDA is working with PACOA, a long-time Port Washington-based distributor of paint, hardware, and electrical and lumber supplies, to help the company grow its business,” County Executive Laura Curran said in a press release. “This project shows how IDA benefits can incentivize a variety of economic development projects that help grow our tax base and create new jobs.”

According to the Town of North Hempstead, the company must still apply for building permits for the project.