2023 Guided Nature Walks At Sands Point Preserve

Visit the Sands Point Preserve for a series of themed walks as we explore different aspects of the preserve’s environment, encompassing its unique physical features and wildlife, as well as critical conservation issues and helpful practices to create a healthy, sustainable environment.

Our expert guide, environmental educator Hildur Palsdottir brings a range of perspectives for each outdoor adventure. Join us on for these enriching experiences on the preserve.

Join us for all-ages walks to celebrate the changing seasons! Our expert guides will lead you on nature walks to different locations, and engage you in hands-on nature discovery activities.

Sunday, Feb. 26

10 to 11:30 a.m.—Winter Wildlife Discovery

Learn about the winter habits of the Preserve’s wildlife; including who migrates, hibernates, who stays dormant and who is active in the colder weather. We’ll create an animal tracks guide and explore the woods in search of animals who brave the winter cold.

Saturday, May 13

10 to 11:30 a.m.—Search For Spring

Use binoculars to search the skies, and magnifying glasses to search the ground for signs of spring. We’ll explore the woods and the pond habitat, seeking flowers, buds, insects and animals that indicate spring is here! After the walk, participants will plant seeds in peat pots to take home to their own gardens.

Saturday, July 1

10 to 11:30 a.m.—Summer at the Sea

Discover the living and non-living things that call our beach home. We’ll explore the animal and insect life on the beach, identify shells, and rock formations.

Saturday, Oct. 14

10 to 11:30 a.m.—Fall Foliage

Using a leaf guide, learn to identify the trees of the Preserve, and those in your own backyard. Discover why leaves change color, and the benefits of “leaf litter.” We’ll use leaves and other materials we collect along the way to make a beautiful wreath to take home.

Ticket Information

Members: $10 per adult; children are free

Non-Members: $15 per adult, $5 per child; includes parking

Pay at the Gatehouse and meet at Castle Gould’s Clock Tower.

For more information, visit the Sands Point Preserve website (sandspointpreserveconservancy.org) Please reach out with any questions.

—Submitted by the Sands Point

Preserve Conservancy