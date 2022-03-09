2022 State Of The District

A conversation about the past, present, and future. Presented by Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes 

Join us for an update on the goals and priorities of the district and a presentation of the district’s current and new initiatives and how they align with our vision, mission and portrait of a graduate. Dr. Hynes’ presentation will outline the changes in the landscape of where the district has been to where it is going. He will focus how the Port Washington School District believes in the potential of every learner and will articulate how the district will provide every student with the opportunity to explore and pursue their natural curiosities, while challenging and supporting them with varied experiences that lead them to become fulfilled, lifelong learners.
This event will be at the Schreiber High School Auditorium and streamed LIVE www.youtube.com/c/PWUFSD on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

 

