2022 Pride In Port Parade

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the 33rd Pride in Port celebration took place. The day consists of the Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony and Breakfast, Family Fun Day, Senior Citizens’ Luncheon, Dinner Dance and the Homecoming Football Game. The Pride in Port Parade is one of the most anticipated aspects of the Pride in Port celebration.

The parade began at 11:30 a.m. and is very heartwarming since it demonstrates tremendous community pride. All seven of Port Washington’s public schools, in addition to many local organizations, participated. The parade started at Main Street near Belleview Avenue and ended on Campus Drive.

This year’s Grand Marshals are family-owned businesses that have operated in Port Washington continuously for three or more generations. Ten businesses were identified as Grand Marshals: Alf’s Roofing, Inc., Alper’s Hardware and Paint Store, Anthony’s World of Floors, Campbell’s Carpet, Joseph N. Canigiani Real Estate, Chester’s Towing, S.F. Falconer Florist, Dr. Sanford Katims, OD and Dr. Rachel Katims, OD, Maura Brothers & Company and Shields Plumbing & Hardware.

—Information provided by Debbie Greco

with additional reporting by Julie Prisco