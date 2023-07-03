18th Annual SunriseWALKS Long Island

Event raises funds to provide free Summer Day Camp to children with cancer and their siblings

On Sunday, June 11, the Sunrise Association hosted SunriseWALKS Long Island. The walk took place at Sunrise Day Camp–Long Island in Wyandanch. The day is filled with music, face painting, food, games, prizes and more!

Port Washington teens Mia Marshall and Indi Girtz were among the nearly 2,000 supporters of all ages who came out to support the magical Sunrise Day Camps, which are free of charge to children with cancer and their siblings. Mia and Indi will be volunteering at the Long Island camp this July.

“I want to make a difference in these kids’ lives and help make every day count,” said Indi. “I want them to have the best summer ever,” Mia added.

Walkers choose a scenic course of .7, 1.7 or 3.1 miles. The Sunrise Association brings the magic of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings at 12 Summer Day Camps around the world, Year-Round Programs and In-Hospital Recreational Activities, all offered free of charge. SunriseWALKS raises money for the Sunrise Day Camps, which are located in New York (3 locations), Baltimore, Chicago, Metro DC, Atlanta, Israel (3 locations), Greater Philadelphia and online (Sunrise VX Virtual eXperience). There are nine SunriseWALKS events throughout the year.

Those who missed SunriseWALKS can contribute throughout June at https://www.sunrise-walks.org/longisland/DonateDay.

Visit the Sunrise Association website at www.sunriseassociation.org

—Submitted by

the Sunrise Association