105 Port Students Selected For 2023 NMEA All-County Music Festival

One hundred and five Port Washington School District students have been selected to perform in the 2023 Nassau Music Educators Association (NMEA) All-County Music Festival—held at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on multiple days in January. The festival brings music students together from schools throughout Nassau County.

To qualify for selection, most students perform at the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Adjudication Festival, and the students must be nominated by their music teachers. A committee of Nassau County music educators makes the final selection of which students will perform in the various groups. Kevin Scully, Director of Creative Arts for Port Washington UFSD, said that this is the largest number of students that the District has ever selected. He attributes that to his hardworking faculty. “Thank you for all you have done to give so many of our students this wonderful opportunity in these unprecedented times. From NYSSMA preparation to extra help sessions, to the actual process of nominating the students, your efforts are greatly appreciated,” said Scully.

The Port Washington students will perform in 5 different divisions—broken down by grade level—in the categories of band, orchestra, chorus, vocal jazz, and jazz band.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Union Free School District