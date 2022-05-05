$1 Million Allocated For North Hempstead Beach Park

Town Officials Join Congressman Tom Suozzi To announce federal funding to protect Long Island Sound

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Council Members Mariann Dalimonte and Peter Zuckerman recently joined Congressman Tom Suozzi on April 21 as he announced $1 million in federal funding for North Hempstead Beach Park. The funding will be used for Phase 1 construction at North Hempstead Beach Park along with securing the shoreline from erosion.

The $1 million as part of $30 million Congressman Tom Suozzi has secured for environmental projects including ones in the Long Island Sound.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead