Your Guide To Pride In Port — September 16, 2017

The 29th annual Pride in Port celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Catch the parade on Main Street at 11:30 a.m.

Port Washington News has your complete guide to Pride in Port.

Update:

Port Washington Public Schools would like to inform you:

Due to an unforeseen forfeit by the scheduled opponent, the Pride in Port Homecoming varsity football game previously scheduled for 1:30 pm at Paul D. Schreiber High School has been canceled. In its place, the Schreiber boys varsity soccer team will represent Port Washington at this year’s Homecoming, as they take the field at Schreiber High School against Baldwin at 1:30 pm. All other Pride in Port activities will take place as previously scheduled.

Immediately after being notified of the forfeit, the Port Washington Athletics Department exhausted every option to find a new football opponent for Saturday’s game. The Schreiber varsity football team will continue playing the remaining schedule. No football makeup game has been scheduled at this time.

The Port Washington School District is proud to have the boys varsity soccer team represent the school community at Homecoming and thanks the coaches, team members and fans, as well as Baldwin, for their cooperation. Go Vikings!