Yoga Instructor Teaches Kids To Feel At ‘Om’

Port Washington Yoga Life instructor Melissa Pereira recently taught students at the Roslyn Trinity Cooperative Day School as part of their month-long yoga immersion class. The students displayed flexibly moving from one pose to the next including snake pose, upward dog and crab pose, after starting with cross-legged breathing exercises.

“We are fortunate to have Melissa work with our children and watch the progress they make each week as they learn age-appropriate yoga skills,” said Roslyn Trinity Cooperative Day School director Lindi Nubel.

Roslyn Trinity Cooperative Day School is located in Roslyn Harbor. The school participates in the Universal Pre-K Program for the Port Washington School District. For more information, visit their website at www.roslyntrinityco-op.org or call 516-621-3380.

Yoga Life has classes for all ages including Yoga Buds for four to six year olds. Classes are fun, creative and playful to allow the young students to use their imaginations to learn simple yoga poses, playful breathing exercises and relation. Classes incorporate music, art, story-telling, cooperative games and endless imagination as an introduction to yoga.

Additional classes include Little OMmies mom plus babies starting from five weeks old to crawlers all the way to teenagers.

There is a full line up of classes for adults designed for beginners to advanced classes. For more information regarding the classes, programs and events, visit their website at www.yogalife.com or call 516-767-9642.

Port Washington Yoga Life is located at 939 Port Washington Blvd. on the second floor. The studio creates a warm welcoming environment that provides an open invitation to celebrate, life, liberation and joyous expression.

Classes are held daily, check the website for the class schedule or to sign up online.