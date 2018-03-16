Wrestlers Achieve Postseason Success

1 of 3

The Port Washington wrestling program continued their postseason success this past February. After placing a total of 10 All-Conference wrestlers in the Nassau Qualifying Tournament, the Vikings added two more All-County wrestlers, including another 100-plus career wins wrestler and All-County underclassman, to their growing list.

Senior Captain and 100-plus-career-wins wrestler Brandon Liu capped an outstanding season by being named Nassau County Conference Champion and earning All-County honors at the Nassau Championships. Liu graduates as a three-time captain, four-time All-Conference wrestler, All-County wrestler, multiple tournament champion, Outstanding Wrestler recipient at the Prestigious Kellenberg Solosky Memorial Tournament, and with a total of 128 career wins. With such an impressive resume, it’s clear the Vikings will miss Liu’s contributions on the mat next season.

“It’s not only his contributions on the mat that will be sorely missed but Brandon’s outstanding leadership and contributions both on and off the wrestling mats,” said head coach Anthony Schettino. “We couldn’t be any prouder of Brandon and know success will follow his future endeavors.”

Also earning All-County honors this season is two-time Nassau County Finalist and freshman phenomenon, Dan Gibson. After pinning last season’s County Champ in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Championships, Gibson then pinned the two-time Nassau Champ from Plainedge in the semi-finals.

In the Nassau County finals, Gibson would meet undefeated senior Nick Tannuzzo of Manhasset where both wrestlers would battle into four overtime periods in the match of the night. Tannuzzo would barely come out on top in the ultimate tie breaker; however, all was not lost as Gibson earned a wildcard berth to the NY State Championships due to his win/loss record and quality wins throughout the season. After an opening loss to the number-three wrestler at the New York State Championships, Gibson would go on an incredible role while defeating last season’s Catholic NYS Champion by tech fall (16-1), defeating last season’s NYS Runner up 4-2 and pinning two-time Section 5 champion Ryan Burgos in 1:32 to earn All-State honors as a freshman. Gibson is one of only five freshman in all of NYS to earn All-State honors this season and he is the first underclassman in Port’s history to be a Nassau Finalist, two-time Nassau Finalist and New York State Medalist.

With Port’s continued record-breaking postseason success, it’s clear hard work, perseverance and dedication are mainstays of the Port Washington wrestling program, its coaches, and athletes.

“It’s not only wrestlers like Liu and Gibson that we’re are so excited about but each and every individual that steps into our wrestling room each season,” said Schettino. “Every single wrestler, whether it be a first year wrestler or veteran champion, is equally valued in our program, and anyone can undoubtedly earn success.”

The Viking wrestlers will be returning more than 40 wrestlers at Schreiber, and a packed and successful middle school and youth program in town will find the team looking to reload while setting and achieving even greater goals in the years ahead.