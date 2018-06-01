Workshop Awarded New Tenant Bonus

By
Port News Staff
-
0
11
Tara McGinn, owner, AR Workshop Port Washington and Mariann Dalimonte, Executive Director, Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District’s (BID) New Tenant Bonus Program recently awarded AR Workshop Port Washington, which is located at 273 Main St., $2,000.

“The BID Grant will be used to purchase furniture for the space” stated Tara McGinn, owner, AR Workshop Port Washington.

“The purpose of the New Tenant Bonus Program is to allow our organization to help start a business within the BID District,” said Mariann Dalimonte, BID executive director. “We are excited that AR Workshop has chosen Port Washington as their new home and we wish them much success.”

SHARE
Previous articleEditorial: Please Rise
Next articleJunk In The Trunk Rummage Sale
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply