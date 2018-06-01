Workshop Awarded New Tenant Bonus

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District’s (BID) New Tenant Bonus Program recently awarded AR Workshop Port Washington, which is located at 273 Main St., $2,000.

“The BID Grant will be used to purchase furniture for the space” stated Tara McGinn, owner, AR Workshop Port Washington.

“The purpose of the New Tenant Bonus Program is to allow our organization to help start a business within the BID District,” said Mariann Dalimonte, BID executive director. “We are excited that AR Workshop has chosen Port Washington as their new home and we wish them much success.”