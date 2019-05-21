Woodland Playground Unveiled

On Monday, May 27, from 2 to 6 p.m., there will be the grand opening of the Woodland Playground at the Sands Point Preserve. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

Located in the woods next to the Phil DeJana Learning Center, the playground, features state-of-the-art equipment, including a custom-designed cedar castle with towers, turrets, tunnels, a spiral slide, and climbing walls, along with a 75’ zip line, rockers spinners, tether ball and a huge geodesic dome climber. Children of all ages and abilities can enjoy creative play in a rage of modalities to develop coordination, balance and strength.

The Conservancy and the Playground Committee including Karli Hagedorn, Chiara Mai, Stacey Satovsky, and Roshy Vultaggio, along with the many Butterfly Ball sponsors together were able to make this magical playground come to fruition.

The Woodland Playground is also home to the new quail coop–a charming English cottage that serves as a resource for the Conservancy’s education programs. This season, 200 Bobwhite chicks will be nurtured here and released onto the preserve’s ground to help control tick –a natural and effective form of pest management.

The playground will be open daily at 8 a.m. to 30 mintues before the Preserve closes.