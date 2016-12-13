Port Washington is getting festive for the holidays. The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has decorated the lampposts on Main Street with garland, lights and red bows. The Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) has installed lit snowflakes on the utility poles. S.F. Falconer Florist has decorated the train station with wreaths and garland.

Residents For a More Beautiful Port Washington created a winter wonderland in the garden in front of the train station. And stores throughout town have outdone themselves with beautiful window decorations in their attempt to win the Chamber of Commerce Window Decorating Contest.

The chamber’s judges will be judging who has the “best of the best” window decoration, which will be published in an upcoming edition of the Port Washington News.

Chamber of Commerce copresidents Warren Schein and Mitch Schwartz consider all the stores that enter the contest to be winners, as their windows announce to everyone that they care about the community and promote the holiday spirit in Port Washington. The chamber thanks all who entered the contest and wish them a successful holiday season. The community is urged to “Shop Local” and “Try Port First.”

For information about where to buy those special items on your list, call the Chamber at 516-883-6566 or visit www.pwguide.com.