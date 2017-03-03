Wild Goose Receives BID Award

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District’s (BID) New Tenant Bonus Program recently awarded The Wild Goose, located at 75 Main St., with $2,000.

“This money will be used to offset some of our construction costs prior to opening,” stated Kent Monkan, owner of The Wild Goose.

“The purpose of the New Tenant Bonus Program is to allow our organization to help start a business within the BID District. We are excited that The Wild Goose has chosen Port Washington and we wish them much success,” stated Mariann Dalimonte, executive director of the BID. On hand to award the grant was Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio.

To find out more about the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District’s new Tenant Bonus Program, visit their website at www.portwashingtonbid.org for a list of rules and specifications.

(Photo by Elizabeth Johnson)