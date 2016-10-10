Why Can’t The Bus Be On Time?

Letter addressed to Wilma Stubbs

I don’t think it matters to Weber parents what time the bus gets to Weber because it’s way too early anyway. School doesn’t start ‘til after 8 a.m. I don’t see that a bus should ever be early. All that does is make parents drive their kids who have missed the bus. No one will ever miss a late bus. I understand traffic, but again, it doesn’t matter to the parents if the bus is late to Weber. What matters is it leaves the bus stop on time.

Since you copied other people including Mr. Shields, it’s another conversation for another time that the buses get used for other kids who start school later, but no parent is happy that their kids wait at Weber for a very long time. This devalues our kids and the sleep they need. Kids who are going to Weber should not be on a bus before 7 a.m.; it’s just wrong. Study after study shows kids need sleep. But again, for another time.

I sent a note out to some parents and here are a few replies, since you mentioned no one has called. I will say I also agree this was not an issue ‘til the end of last year. Not sure what changed mid last year but buses were never early.

Yes!

Our bus is supposed to come at 6:55. After calling the transportation office, we were told it could come 10 minutes early or 10 minutes late. That’s a big range! We never had a problem last year.

It does leave the stop a few minutes too early sometimes. Luckily, the bus stop is right in front of our house so we were able to monitor it and haven’t missed the bus.

Yes, that was last week, I believe, for us, and then lately it is later than usual.

Again, thank you for your time.

—Lee Kalinsky