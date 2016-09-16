Whit & Whim Supports Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood of Nassau County (PPNC) is thrilled to announce that wit & whim, a local philanthropic gift boutique in Port Washington, will support access to critically-needed reproductive health care and information by donating 100 percent of its profits to PPNC during the month of September.

“Given the current political climate and, come November, the potential for a disastrous rollback of women’s rights under a hostile administration and congress, PPNC is preparing for the worst – total defunding. But, with the support of visionaries like Laurie Scheinman, the owner of wit & whim, PPNC is more determined than ever to always keep our doors open for the thousands and thousands of people in our community who depend upon PPNC each year,” explained JoAnn Smith, President & CEO of PPNC.

According to Scheinman, “Working with PPNC is so exciting and embodies everything wit & whim was meant to be. I feel so passionate about supporting Planned Parenthood and their mission to provide education and healthcare, while also protecting the privacy and rights of every individual. It’s going to be a fun, and fruitful month!”

“Wit & whim features a beautifully-curated selection of handmade, vintage, fair-trade and modern goods at every price point, making it the perfect venue for choosing a special gift while giving back to the community. I’m hoping that people throughout Nassau County will join us on Wednesday, September 15, from noon to 2pm or 6-9pm for a kick-off celebration of Laurie’s generosity and the important work of PPNC,” concluded Smith.

Wit & whim is located at 6 Carlton Avenue, Port Washington, NY. For more information, please call 516.944.9200, email witandwhim@gmail.com or visit www.wit-and-whim.com.