What to Wear this Fall

The hottest looks can be found at these Main Street boutiques

Unsure about the latest trends of the season? Look no further than Port Washington’s Main Street, home to boutiques that are at the forefront of high fashion.

Shoppers can look forward to new colors, textures, fabrics and styles this fall, as well as a resurgence of key looks from previous seasons. According to local store owners, velvet dresses, suede ensembles and stacked jewelry are just a few of the hottest statements we can expect to see.

“The standout colors for the season are olive, copper tones, diver blue, dark chocolate,

flax, burgundy and gray,” says Cheryl Feld, owner of Impulse Boutique. “For fall, we will be featuring velvet and velvet burnout dresses, choker dresses and tops, turtlenecks and turtleneck dresses, off the shoulder tops, cargo pants, suede pants and denim.”