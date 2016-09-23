What to Wear this Fall

By Nicole Lockwood -
The hottest looks can be found at these Main Street boutiques

YFB On the Road Sebastian Cardigan Cape-style cardigans and cover-ups flawlessly finish any outfit. Ideal over skinny jeans or leggings, this dark-blue cardigan looks as cozy as it feels, $63, Impulse Boutique.
Paradise USA Ombre Cold Shoulder TunicOff-the-shoulder tops aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Bare some skin on warmer days, or pair with a denim jacket when the temperature begins to dip. The black-to-white ombre adds dimension to this simple dress, $54, Impulse Boutique.
Barbour Flyweight Cavalry Quilted Jacket For those chillier fall nights, cover up with this European-style lightweight waxed jacket in sandstone with a quilted texture that’s sure to match almost any outfit, $199, Sands Point Shop.
Minkpink Russian Roulette Printed Burnout Velvet Dress Nothing says fall like velvet dresses in shades of burgundy, dark chocolate or charcoal gray. Top off this look with a pair of chunky heels, $45, Impulse Boutique.
ALOR Noir Multi Cable Ring When it comes to rings this season, the more the merrier. This multilayered ring provides the illusion of wearing many, though the cables are all connected as one. Couple this with rings of different styles and materials on any finger, $225, Sands Point Shop.
MZ Wallace Abbey Crossbody Crossbody bags are both chic and functional. The adjustable straps and multiple pockets make this a go-to bag for even the busiest days, $265, Sands Point Shop.
Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Tote Bag Stick to the basics with this olive nylon canvas bag, trimmed with brown leather, which comes in other fall colors like taupe and curry, $125, Sands Point Shop.
Ecru Button Front Cardigan with Pockets A wardrobe must-have, suede is the fabric of the season for cardigans, pants or heels, in shades of brown or taupe, $185, Impulse Boutique.
Twenty Touch Terry Jumpsuit Put on a pair of heels for a night on the town with this sleek black jumpsuit that can be worn any season. The pleated neckline creates a slimming effect on all sizes, $225, Impulse Boutique.
Halcyon Days Bangles Mix and match bangles of varying colors and metallics to create a stacked look that accents any outfit—from casual to sophisticated, $195, Sands Point Shop.
Temple St. Clair 18k Classic Round Amulet Pair a long pendant with a simple, oversized top to emphasize bright, metallic accessories, $800, Sands Point Shop.

Unsure about the latest trends of the season? Look no further than Port Washington’s Main Street, home to boutiques that are at the forefront of high fashion.

Shoppers can look forward to new colors, textures, fabrics and styles this fall, as well as a resurgence of key looks from previous seasons. According to local store owners, velvet dresses, suede ensembles and stacked jewelry are just a few of the hottest statements we can expect to see.

“The standout colors for the season are olive, copper tones, diver blue, dark chocolate,
flax, burgundy and gray,” says Cheryl Feld, owner of Impulse Boutique. “For fall, we will be featuring velvet and velvet burnout dresses, choker dresses and tops, turtlenecks and turtleneck dresses, off the shoulder tops, cargo pants, suede pants and denim.”

 

