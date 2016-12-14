What Is Your Choice?

The turnout of the election had the pro-choicers crying. The pro-lifers cry a lot more when they experience the outcome of the unborn being “slaughtered.” Concerning the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the legality of banning late-term abortions, Senator Clinton is quoted as saying that, “this decision marks a dramatic departure from four decades of Supreme Court rulings that uphold a woman’s ‘right to choose.’” What happens during this procedure is too horrific to put in print. The baby is actually murdered since it is full grown and ready to be born. Here are some facts. At 18 days, a baby’s heart begins to beat; at 43 days, brain coordinates movement; seven weeks a baby can hiccup; at eight weeks organs can function; at nine weeks has permanent individual fingers; at 10 weeks can feel pain; at12 weeks a baby can smile, suck their thumb and make a fist. Any textbook will confirm what every doctor knows—life begins at conception.

Do the pro-choicers really understand what they are choosing? Everyone’s education should include the full meaning of “the right to choose.”

—Susan Citro