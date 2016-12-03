Welcoming The Christmas Season To Port Washington

Christmas Tree Lighting at Blumenfeld Park

Come and join together for the 19th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting to be held this year on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. at the Blumenfeld Park on Main Street in Port Washington. A large turnout from the community is expected to enjoy the choral music, live Nativity scene and pageant. Plan to raise your voices in song to many traditional carols of the season! Enjoy some complimentary hot drinks and refreshments. Ornaments will be available for decorating and placing on the tree.

This year the tree lighting is dedicated to Bob Harding and Dereck O’Reilly, residents that

have been lost this year. Bob Harding has supported the Christmas Tree Lighting and Nativity since it began 19 years ago. Throughout the years as a local business owner and member of the Community Chest Board, Bob has been very active in our community supporting many great events.

Also being remembered is Dereck O’Reilly, of the O’Reilly family of Finn MacCool’s. His family has been integral for the lighting since the beginning as well, with O’Reilly even participating in the pageant as a child. Every year the O’Reilly family provides delicious hot chocolate for the event and opens their restaurant for use by the committee. Both families will be there and will participate to light the tree in honor of their loved ones.

The pageant begins at 4:30 p.m., with a live Nativity and a narration of The Christmas Story. The Nativity and pageant concludes around 5:30 p.m. with the arrival of Santa, who has a gift for each girl and boy. This joyous occasion has been organized for the past 19 years by The Christmas Tree Lighting Committee, which is made up of Port Washington residents and business owners. Self-sustaining, the committee is fully responsible for organizing and financing the festivities. If you are interested in becoming a part of this wonderful event, come find one of the committee members that day.

Wear warm clothing, and something red, if you have it.