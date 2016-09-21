Welcome to Port Washington Magazine

There’s something special about waterfront communities—they’re a cross section of cultural and culinary wonders—and Port Washington is no exception. Looking out on Manhasset Bay, Port’s vista offers plenty of sustenance for the eyes.

In this issue, Leigh Anderson takes us right to the water and introduces us to Matt Meyran, who has been running the Port Water Taxi for two decades. Meyran’s wish to share his love of the water has found him offering tours of varying lengths and price points that show off historic highlights, wildlife sightings and even the chance to spend the night at Execution Rocks Lighthouse. This kind of passion is not unique in Port. Nicole Lockwood drops in on Olga Berest, whose dance center has called Port home for 40 years, helping raise generations of dancers.

Joy is part of the key to a life well lived and Rachel Hirschheimer explores that at The Community Synagogue, where members run a program focused on offering the gift of happiness through yoga, meditation and even presentations by a wellness coach. The gift of giving back is also in full force as Sheri ArbitalJacoby shines the spotlight on the

philanthropic efforts of Landmark on Main Street, Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, Spectrum Designs and PWGreen.

Another favorite aspect of Port is the variety of eateries available to sample. Alexandra Civorelli does a great job of reflecting that with a food tour that showcases barbecue (Harbor Q), Peruvian-Japanese fusion (Nikkei of Peru), New American (Bistro Etc.), French cuisine (La P’tite Framboise), Italian food (La Parma on the Bay) and decadent desserts, whether you favor cookies and cakes (Saint Honoré) or ice cream (Douglas & James).

Along with great places to dine, Port has plenty of small shops that Nicole highlights for those looking for home accessories (White + One) or hot fall fashions (Impulse Boutique, Sands Point Shop).

History is a key part of what makes Port such a great place to live, and thanks to reader Louise LoPinto Hutchison, we get to share her memories as she writes about experiencing a number of small-town delights that included eating ice cream at Tastee Freez, bowling at Bay Bowl and visiting the Navy base at Sands Point Preserve.

It all makes for a great issue that I hope you’ll enjoy reading as much as we did putting together.

Angela Susan Anton