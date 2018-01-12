Weber Teams Up With Senator Phillips For Toy Drive

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
6

For the fourth consecutive year, students and faculty members at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington held a toy drive to benefit children receiving care in Winthrop University Hospital. This year’s drive was sponsored by New York State Senator Elaine Phillips’ office.
Sixth-grade Spanish teacher Filomena Dowling once again organized the drive, which resulted in the collection of several boxes of toys overflowing with board games, action figures, stuffed animals and a variety of popular toys. Teacher Christine Kearns and the sixth-grade yellow house students were also a big help collecting the toys.
Phillips recently visited Weber to personally thank Dowling and the students and staff for helping to make the lives of many young children a little brighter this holiday season.

