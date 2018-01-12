For the fourth consecutive year, students and faculty members at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington held a toy drive to benefit children receiving care in Winthrop University Hospital. This year’s drive was sponsored by New York State Senator Elaine Phillips’ office.
Sixth-grade Spanish teacher Filomena Dowling once again organized the drive, which resulted in the collection of several boxes of toys overflowing with board games, action figures, stuffed animals and a variety of popular toys. Teacher Christine Kearns and the sixth-grade yellow house students were also a big help collecting the toys.
Phillips recently visited Weber to personally thank Dowling and the students and staff for helping to make the lives of many young children a little brighter this holiday season.
Weber Teams Up With Senator Phillips For Toy Drive
For the fourth consecutive year, students and faculty members at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington held a toy drive to benefit children receiving care in Winthrop University Hospital. This year’s drive was sponsored by New York State Senator Elaine Phillips’ office.