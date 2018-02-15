Weber Student Scores

Weber Middle School eighth-grader Ben Schiff finished first in the school in the American Mathematics Competition, commonly referred to as the AMC 8 exam, with a score of 17 out of 25. Not only is Schiff the high scorer at Weber, his score places him among the top five percent nationally among participants of this very challenging exam.

“The AMC 8 is the nation’s leading mathematics competition for middle schoolers and is designed to cultivate the mathematical capabilities of the next generation of problem-solvers,” said Schiff’s former math teacher Phil Spotteck who encouraged him to take the exam, which is voluntary.

In total, 30 students at Weber participated in the AMC 8, with many others finishing with impressive scores. The AMC 8 is a 25-question, 40-minute, multiple-choice examination in middle school mathematics designed to promote the development of problem-solving skills. The AMC 8 provides an opportunity for middle school students to develop positive attitudes towards analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers. Students apply classroom skills to unique problem-solving challenges in a low-stress and friendly environment. In 2016, approximately 130,000 students worldwide participated in the AMC 8, which is administered annually across the country.

“Now, more than ever before, students are expected to be problem-solvers. Whether it’s young children building small machines at our elementary schools, high school social science researchers being recognized for groundbreaking studies, or middle school mathematics students receiving high marks for their inquiry and scientific thinking skills, our kids are setting their own foundation for future success in real-world professions,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney “Congratulations to Ben, Mr. Spotteck and all of his math teachers and mentors on this impressive achievement.”