Waterfront Building Moratorium Requested

Please come support an extension of the Waterfront Building Moratorium. The Village of Manorhaven is being pressured to change our local zoning to allow more condos along the waterfront to replace the existing marinas, and thereby deny public access to our traditional seashore heritage. The meeting will be:

Village of Manorhaven, Board of Trustees Meeting

Knights of Columbus Hall at 155 Manorhaven Boulevard

(location change since Village Hall under construction)

Thursday, Dec 15, 2016 – 7pm

Public Hearing on the Waterfront Moratorium

Residents of Manorhaven are requesting a 6-month extension to the current moratorium on waterfront building which expires next week. This extension is necessary in order for the village to complete their due diligence and comprehensive long range planning, before considering any development recommendations or new zoning decisions.

The size and scale of future development in the community is the most important decision facing the Village of Manorhaven for many years to come.

The Board is tasked with the preservation of our entire remaining waterfront, the shaping of a vision for our village’s future, and most importantly the well-being of our 9,000 residents.

This requires the most thorough, objective and conscientious professional study that can be written about choices on how to revitalize the waterfront, without subjecting us to higher taxes and degradation of our quality of life.

Establishing the waterfront advisory committee was the first step to evaluate the task on hand, however neither the Board not the committee has offered any substantiated research on which to base any recommendations or make any decisions at this time.

Specifically,

1) There has been no professionally written comprehensive Village Vision plan done or even considered.

2) There has been no supporting research with actual numbers and facts regarding the impact of development on the village’s overall infrastructure, parking, schools, emergency services, taxes, and future budgets.

3) There has been no research consultation or input by any state or local agencies regarding current “state of the art” and “best management practices” for coastal planning (especially with regard to the impact of global warming tide rise).

4) There has been no public survey of residents’ desires, needs, concerns or vision regarding the future of the village.

5) There has been no environmental impact study on our immediate water rights and wetlands, which in turn affects all of Manhasset Bay and Port Washington. The incomplete moratorium must be continued for an additional 6 months, so that these required issues can be addressed, and without which there can be no responsible actions and recommendations made.

To do anything less would be a gross mismanagement. Protecting the waterfront is the most important long range responsibility of the Board of Trustees.

Sincerely,

Caroline S. DuBois, Acting Secretary

Manorhaven Action Committee (MAC)