Water District Creates Video On Water Saving Devices

The Port Washington Water District (PWWD) has released an informative video explaining the key benefits of replacing a manual irrigation timer with a smart irrigation controller.

This video is part of the district’s “Be Smart and Green, Save 15” water conservation initiative and serves to educate residents with irrigation systems about the important role smart irrigation controller technology plays in preserving our most precious natural resource.

“Now that the 2017 irrigation season is coming to an end and homeowners will begin prepping their irrigation systems for the colder months, it’s the perfect time to inquire about a smart controller for next season,” said David Brackett, chairman of the PWWD Board of Commissioners. “Our goal for this PSA is to provide people with the information they need to realize the benefits of this water-saving technology and how easy it is to use. We believe it has the potential to provoke the installation of many new smart irrigation controllers throughout our area.”

The short video goes into detail about the importance of conserving water and how the wider utilization of smart irrigation controllers will significantly reduce the amount of water used and wasted when watering lawns and gardens. In addition, the video explains how the technology works, the ways it can be used and the financial incentives available for those who install a smart controller.

“If any customer of ours is interested in purchasing a smart irrigation controller, we encourage them to speak with their irrigation system contractor when their current system is being prepared for the winter,” stated PWWD Commissioner Peter Meyer. “Having the technology installed this off-season provides the greatest opportunity to maximize water savings when systems come back online in the spring. It will also provide the homeowner with plenty of time to persuade their neighbors to get on board and join the efforts to better preserve our sole-source aquifer.”

Over the summer, the district launched a rebate program to further incentivize their customers to install a smart irrigation controller at their home. The district has set aside resources to fund 35, $150 rebates to its customers on a first-come, first-served basis. There are still a couple of rebates available so those who are interested are encouraged to call the district at their earliest convenience.

“We understand not everyone is in a position to spend between $250 and $400 on a smart irrigation controller, but we hope the availability of the district’s rebate and the average annual water cost savings is enough to help our customers make the switch,” added PWWD Commissioner Mindy Germain. “There are not many things more important than clean drinkable water and that’s why it is so important for us to stop taking advantage of our only water source. Let’s be better about our water use today and ensure a sustainable water supply is left for our future generations.”

To view the PWWD’s smart irrigation controller PSA, please visit www.pwwd.org and follow the link available on the homepage.

If you are a PWWD customer and interested in learning more about smart irrigation controllers, the district’s rebate program or have additional questions about water conservation, contact the district at 516-767-0171 or info@pwwd.org. For more information and additional tips to conserve water, please visit www.pwwd.org. Remain connected with the PWWD by following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pwwaterdistrict.