Warning Tickets Issued At LIRR Station

The Town of North Hempstead recently issued warning notices to those parked back-end-in at the Port Washington Long Island Rail Road parking lot. A few residents voiced to the Port Washington News that head-in parking is unnecessary due to the new electronic liscence recognition system instead of the previous parking stickers that were placed on the back of cars. A second concern was the difficulty of of backing out of a parking space during rush hour.

“Signs have been posted for at least three years and majority of motorists are in compliance,” said Town of North Hempstead Director of Communications Carole Trottere. “We have issued only warning tickets for this type of violation at all parking lots. The law has been around for at least three years.”

Trottere explained that the importance of head-in parking at the station is a safety issue, not a permits issue, and that head-in only parking is required at most municipal parking lots, like the Town of Oyster Bay, MPD and others because the brake lights and rear lights provide more illumination to alert pedestrians and motorists.

The Town of North Hempstead will begin to issue tickets to those parked head in only and the tickets will cost $85. The tickets will only be issued after the town has verified the vehicle has received a warning ticket.