WAC Lighting Holds Blood Drive

WAC Lighting will hold a community blood drive to help hurricane victims. The drive, which is aimed at motivating people in the Long Island-New York Metro area to donate blood, will be held at WAC Headquarters on 44 Harbor Park Drive in Port Washington on September 21. Residents can register for the blood drive by emailing giveback@waclighting.com.

“We have all been watching with painfully familiar heartache the devastation that slowly drowned folks out of their homes,” said Shelley Wald, President and Owner of WAC Lighting. “Many members of our community and industry have reached out inquiring how together we can help our friends, customers, and neighbors. To help those in need, we are hosting a Community Blood Drive.”

In cooperation with the New York Blood Center, WAC Lighting will sponsor a community blood drive to replenish blood products that are being sent to people in need in the hurricane-devastated areas, with a target goal of 200 donors.

“The compassion of our friends in the industry and the community is a big part of what makes us proud to live and work with them here on Long Island,” said. Wald. “Let’s demonstrate what amazing things we can accomplish with the Love in our hearts.”

WAC Lighting believes that a key part of being a Responsible Lighting company is to provide a product offering that is progressive in both design and technology. But above all, WAC is a company that cares about employees, colleagues and clients. As a family owned business, the company operates with a merit-based mission to build the most respected lighting company and be a shining example of American ingenuity and compassion.