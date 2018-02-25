Vows Renewed On Valentine’s Day At Harbor Links

1 of 7

Love, laughter and smiles filled Harbor Links Clubhouse in Port Washington on Valentine’s Day as Town of North Hempstead couples renewed their vows. Couples married for 40 to 60 years reaffirmed their commitment to one another during the ceremony officiated by Town Clerk Wayne Wink.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Wink. “These are the couples that made it last for a lifetime and in this day and age it’s exceedingly rare, so it’s nice to honor all of them for the fact that they were able to maintain a great relationship for many years. These are also people who helped build the town. These are people who, in many cases, have lived in this town for 60 years or more as a couple. Your little league, school district, community groups, they’re all based on the people we have here. They built this town.”

Port couple Pat and Jerry Rudnick will be married 62 years in July and have been coming to the vow renewal ceremony for the past five years. When asked what the keys to a successful marriage was, Jerry said, “being married to a beautiful wife.” Pat explained they have been coming to the ceremony for so long because “it’s a lovely ceremony.”

Richard and Marilyn Husch of Port Washington have been married 61 years and feel the ceremony “is a nice remembrance for the town to commemorate.”

Parents Mike and Santa Ragusa celebrated 63 years together while their daughter Linda DeMeo and her husband Nick renewed their vows after 40 years of marriage. Linda and Nick agreed that the secret to marriage is to get along, rub each other’s backs on the couch and to always be kind to one another.

Also renewing their vows were Bart and Marie Cosolito after 64 years of marriage and Barbara and Tom Faticone after 61 years of marriage.

“I think it’s a wonderful event,” said Barbara. “It’s nice to see people coming every year and we love it.”

“This is our ninth annual renewal of vows and it’s one of the happiest events we have in the Town of North Hempstead,” said Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to have seniors in our community come together, express their love for each other and especially on Valentine’s Day. You just feel the love in the room.”