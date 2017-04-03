Vote to Re-Elect Patricia Bridges

As a retired trustee of the library, I am endorsing Patricia Bridges for re-election in the Port Washington Library Trustee election on April 4. Patricia and I have worked on the Board of Trustees side-by-side and I know she makes a meaningful contribution to the board. She serves our library and community with dedication and integrity, and is an integral part of what makes the board successful.

Patricia’s extensive experience in marketing and her creative way of thinking allow her to contribute ideas and views that others might not think of. She is a successful small business owner in Port Washington and an active school district parent, devoted mother and supporter of many community organizations.

Patricia adds vitality and vision to our library. Please join me in voting for Patricia Bridges on April 4 and vote “yes” for the library budget.

—Myron “Mike” Blumenfeld