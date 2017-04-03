Vote For Susan Miller

I am writing to support the candidacy of Susan J. Miller for library trustee. I am a life long resident of Port Washington and library member since childhood. I believe Ms. Miller is the perfect candidate to not only uphold the great work of our library and to bring a fresh perspective and great ideas to enrich the programs and work of the library in the community. Her personal and professional experience include serving on the Library Board at Washington University for 10 years, fundraising for Child-hood Cancer research, as well as mom to four children, caretaker for her dad in his last years and avid aunt reader. I know Ms. Miller to be diligent, hard working, accomplished and loyal to friends, family and community. I encourage you to find out more about Ms. Miller, her experience and ideas at www.SJMTrustee.com. Or on fa-cebook: SJM Trustee.com 2017PWPL. Remember to vote April 4.

Mary Christine O’Connor-Thomsen