Vote For Haagenson/Comer

I write to express my support for the re-election of Mayor Nora Haagenson and Deputy Mayor/Trustee Charles Comer in the upcoming election in Baxter Estates.

I believe that both are dedicated to maintaining and, where possible, improving the quality of life in the Village of Baxter Estates and working with residents to achieve these goals. In my view, both are approachable and receptive to input from the residents of the village. I’d like to think that I’ve had enough interaction with government and public officials to be able to tell the good ones from the bad ones. Nora and Charles are in my estimation among the good ones.

I believe that the village, which my family and I enjoy living in, is best served by returning them to office. It is for these reasons that I support Mayor Nora Haagenson and Deputy Mayor Charles Comer for reelection and look forward to working with them on issues near and dear to many of us in the village.

I am aware that there is a third member of their ticket. I regret that I cannot in good conscience support that individual’s re-election, and hope that other voters will carefully consider their votes in the context of recent events in the village.

—Michael Scotto