Vote For Gilliar

The Port Washington School Board needs a motivated, intelligent, measured person like Rachel R. Gilliar as a trustee. When she wanted to see Camp Invention, a non-profit STEM camp in our town and for our children, she made it happen herself. That type of inventive idea coupled with execution is exactly the type of trustee we need to elect to the School Board on May 16, 2017.

During the Board of Education meet the candidates night at the public library last week, Rachel Gilliar spoke eloquently about the need for improved communication between the Board and the community it serves, taking care of all learners in our public schools, and the need for both short and long term plans for Port schools to be thought leaders in education. Although she would undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective and analysis to the issues pending before the Board of Education, her measured comments evidence a respect for the current board as well as her predecessors and the job they have done. Rachel will also advocate for increased transparency and better communication between the Board and the community.

It is this thoughtful, analytical approach coupled with her clear passion for the success of our public schools that make her the best choice for trustee on the Board of Education. It exactly this combination that she used to bring Camp Invention to Port. A product of the public school system herself, and mother to 2 current and 2 future Sousa students, she has a vested interest in our schools and it shows.

Jessica Weaver