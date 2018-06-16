Village Officials Run For Reelection

The Village of Sands Point and the Village of Manorhaven will hold its annual village elections on Tuesday, June 19. In the Village of Sands Point, trustees Lynn Najman and Peter Forman are running unopposed for reelection while in the Village of Manorhaven, trustee Kenneth Kraft, Deputy Mayor Priscilla von Roeschlaub and Mayor James Avena will run unopposed for reelection. Each position’s term will consist of two years.

This is Avena’s second run for mayor, and he decided to run for a second term because he hopes to continue to work with the current board to “improve the quality of life of every resident in Manorhaven.”

“Since the beginning of my administration in July 2016, we have infused our Village government with professionalism, integrity, and respect for all of the people of Manorhaven,” said Avena. “I am very pleased at how well this Board of Trustees works together to do what’s best for the people in our village.”

Avena explained he will continue to reform alternate side parking rules to ease the burden on Manorhaven residents while ensuring their safey, work with Nassau County to enhance the Manorhaven Boulevard project with the secured commitment of $3 million from the county, continue the policies of fiscal responsibility and make realistic capital improvements and repairs to infrastructure.

“We are also excited to complete the Community Park at Morgan’s Dock next spring,” said Avena. “Morgan’s Dock will be a park where residents can enjoy direct access to Manhasset Bay for boating, fishing, and relaxing right on the waterfront. We are continuing efforts to enhance the natural beauty and offerings of the Village’s Nature Preserve. The Growing Love Community Garden and the Long Island Native Plant Garden have already improved the Preserve. We would like to link the Preserve with the Manhasset Bay Walk to provide a pedestrian path from Manorhaven Boulevard to the Town Dock. We plan to continue to preserve our vital marine community and ensure that all residents have access to our beautiful waterfront for years to come.”

On June 19, the Village of Sands Point voting will run from 12 to 9 p.m. at village hall located at 26 Tibbits Lane, Port Washington, and the voting at the Village of Manorhaven will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at village hall located at 33 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington.