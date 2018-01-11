Viking Sports Forum

The Viking Sports Foundation will be hosting a NCAA Recruiting Workshop at Schreiber High School on Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria. This forum is for all parents and student-athletes in grades seven through 12, who participate in interscholastic and club sports and have the desire, work ethic, skill and academics to play at the intercollegiate level.

The workshop format will be a panel discussion of college coaches from the Division I, II and III levels. Director of Health, PE and Athletics Stephanie Joannon will moderate the panel discussion between Division I Fordham University men’s baseball head coach and Hofstra University women’s lacrosse head coach Shannon Smith, Division II Molloy athletic director Susan Cassidy-Lyke and Adelphi University men’s basketball head coach Dave Duke and Division III Farmingdale State College men’s lacrosse assistant Brendan Chamberlain and NYU women’s soccer assistant coach Scott Waddell.

The distinguished panel will be discussing predetermined questions on topics related to college admissions, choosing the right college or university, recruitment, preparing an athletic profile, NCAA Eligibility Center, showcases, camps and scouting services. There will be time for questions from the audience.

For more information, contact Vikings Sports Foundation, Inc. president Pete Smith at pas1266@yahoo.com or vice president Dave Sattinger at dave@thesattingers.com.