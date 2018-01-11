Viking Sports Forum

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
5

The Viking Sports Foundation will be hosting a NCAA Recruiting Workshop at Schreiber High School on Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria. This forum is for all parents and student-athletes in grades seven through 12, who participate in interscholastic and club sports and have the desire, work ethic, skill and academics to play at the intercollegiate level.
The workshop format will be a panel discussion of college coaches from the Division I, II and III levels. Director of Health, PE and Athletics Stephanie Joannon will moderate the panel discussion between Division I Fordham University men’s baseball head coach and Hofstra University women’s lacrosse head coach Shannon Smith, Division II Molloy athletic director Susan Cassidy-Lyke and Adelphi University men’s basketball head coach Dave Duke and Division III Farmingdale State College men’s lacrosse assistant Brendan Chamberlain and NYU women’s soccer assistant coach Scott Waddell.
The distinguished panel will be discussing predetermined questions on topics related to college admissions, choosing the right college or university, recruitment, preparing an athletic profile, NCAA Eligibility Center, showcases, camps and scouting services. There will be time for questions from the audience.
For more information, contact Vikings Sports Foundation, Inc. president Pete Smith at pas1266@yahoo.com or vice president Dave Sattinger at dave@thesattingers.com.

SHARE
Previous articleCapital Plan Covers Many Bases
Elizabeth Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations.
Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted “Best Community newspaper” several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply