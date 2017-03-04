Viking Girls Pull Off Triple Play, Sending Three To States

The head coach of the varsity girls track team is Jeremiah Pope, who has been guiding and mentoring the girls in the sport for seven seasons and did not disappoint this year with the Vikings sending three athletes to states. Pope brings a world of athletic experience to Schreiber as a former high school, collegiate track and football athlete. He was also a former NFL and Arena Football League player.

“I take pride in coaching and I also have great passion for this sport,” said Pope. “Our boys and girls track and field team represent the Port Washington community very well and that definitely should not go unnoticed.”

Schreiber High School had 30 girls competing this winter season. There were some major team and individual accomplishments this season. The girls were able to win their third consecutive indoor Conference Championship title. According to Pope, “We are also looking to win our fourth straight outdoor Conference Championship title as well this spring.”

The Viking girls had a couple of All-Conference and All-County individual honors, including senior and captain Maria Kogan as the Conference Champion in the 1500m and also earning All-Conference in the 3000m. Junior Lucy Hurt earned All-Conference honors by taking second in the 1500m. Junior Maddy Jester in her first indoor season would take fourth place, which was crucial when it came to earning points. Sophomore Sophie Roth, who picked up the race-walk for the first time, took third place and earned All-Conference honors. Senior and Captain Anee Williams took second in High Jump at both Conference and County Championships, while Junior Celia Christake took third at Conference Champs. Senior and Captain Athena Johnson earned All-Conference for the second year in a row in the shot put.

After battling an injury that kept her out of cross country and half of the winter season, senior and captain Beatriz Chavarria made her presence felt as she took fourth place in the 600m and also earned the team some much needed points. The team had 10 girls who made it in to the state qualifier meet. Kogan took third in the 1000m, Hurt took second in the 1500m and sophomore Ava Gellis took third in the 300m, which gave all three a trip to the New York State Championship on March 4. For Hurt and Kogan, this will be their second straight indoor state appearance. Last season, they were part of the 4x800m relay team that was ranked number one in the county and finished sixth at the state meet, which earned them All-State and Federation honors. They also broke the school’s record. The two other legs on that relay were Beatriz Chavarria and Catalina Salvatierra. In addition to the state meet, Kogan, Chavarria, Gellis and Hurt have qualified for the New Balance Indoor National meet, which will be held on March 11.